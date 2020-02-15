Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $197.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $201.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Amedisys by 19.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

