AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Update

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $346.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.93 and a 200-day moving average of $372.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.70. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $333.41 and a 52-week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,143,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $11,237,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

