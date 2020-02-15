Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,117 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.38% of Ameren worth $1,016,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $86.79. 1,754,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

