American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,931,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

AEP opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.