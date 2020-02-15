American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after purchasing an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,036,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 918,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

