American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE AVD opened at $18.29 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $527.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 95,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,258,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

