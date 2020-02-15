American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,050. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.