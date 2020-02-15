Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.96% of Ames National worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ames National by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ames National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ames National by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ames National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ames National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Ames National stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 9,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $248.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.