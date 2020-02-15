AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of AMETEK worth $46,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. 776,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,661. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.