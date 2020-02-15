Amino Network (AMIO) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $505,486.00 and approximately $44,166.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 256.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00482201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $619.34 or 0.06188177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00072866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,914,666 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.