Amino Network Market Capitalization Achieves $558,817.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Amino Network has a market cap of $558,817.00 and $38,390.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. During the last week, Amino Network has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,914,666 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

