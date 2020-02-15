Amoveo Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Amoveo has traded 83.1% higher against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $49.56 or 0.00499754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $11.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 256% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00481726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.45 or 0.06176144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

