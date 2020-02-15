Ampleforth 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00010453 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 8,235,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

