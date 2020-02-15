Analysts Anticipate Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $11.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.15 billion and the lowest is $11.06 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $46.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 billion to $46.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

NYSE ACN opened at $212.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52 week low of $158.19 and a 52 week high of $214.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

