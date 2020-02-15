Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of CHD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

