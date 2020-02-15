Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.24.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. 4,148,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply