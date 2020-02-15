Analysts Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to report $311.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.90 million and the highest is $315.24 million. Denbury Resources posted sales of $338.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Denbury Resources by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $480.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

