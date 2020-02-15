Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.80) and the highest is ($2.61). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($3.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. 1,455,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.13. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 624.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 50,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

