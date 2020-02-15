Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.49. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

JCOM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 661,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

