Analysts Anticipate JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.78 Billion

Analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post $23.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $23.90 billion. JD.Com posted sales of $19.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year sales of $81.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $82.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.20 billion to $99.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Vertical Group began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

