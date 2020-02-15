Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Health Investors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $818,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 51.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 67.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. 143,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

