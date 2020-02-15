Analysts Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.20. Packaging Corp Of America posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.94. 432,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.