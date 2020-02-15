Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.87. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.60. 6,250,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,317,592. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

