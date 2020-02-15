Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.09. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.38. The company had a trading volume of 533,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,661. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

