Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $6,729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 61,072 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 116,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

