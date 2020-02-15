Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

AMRX stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 485,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,720.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 609,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 599,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 787,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.