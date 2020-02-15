Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,959.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,574 shares of company stock worth $8,325,780. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 796,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,348,000 after acquiring an additional 50,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.28. 633,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

