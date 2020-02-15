Analysts Expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will report sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.42 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $6.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $21.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

Several analysts have commented on EC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EC stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

