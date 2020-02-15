Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.61 EPS

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

