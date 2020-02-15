Analysts Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $213.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.00 million and the lowest is $213.60 million. Funko reported sales of $233.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $795.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $794.90 million to $795.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $853.17 million, with estimates ranging from $846.10 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $479.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.