Analysts Expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Integra Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

IART traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. 233,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,729. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.