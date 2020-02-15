Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.82.

IPGP stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,939,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,953,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 854.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

