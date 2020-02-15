Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.08. 351,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $172.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

