Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) to report sales of $55.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.66 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $43.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.99 million to $252.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.33 million, with estimates ranging from $268.74 million to $295.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOB. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

LOB opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $724.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

