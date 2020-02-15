Analysts Expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to Announce ($0.05) Earnings Per Share

Shares of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.67 (Sell) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. NCI Building Systems’ rating score has declined by 22.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NCI Building Systems an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

Shares of CNR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 304,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. NCI Building Systems has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCI Building Systems (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.