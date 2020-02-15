Analysts Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings per share of ($3.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.15) and the lowest is ($4.04). SAGE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($13.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.27) to ($13.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($13.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.70) to ($8.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Svb Leerink raised SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 2,075.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 96,854 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.65. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

