Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.73. Spirit Airlines reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 730,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,902. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.