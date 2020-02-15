Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $692.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce $692.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.44 million. Teradyne posted sales of $494.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of TER opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.