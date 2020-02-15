Analysts Set $43.00 Price Target for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SHG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

