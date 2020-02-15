Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 15th (AAON, AKAM, AMBA, APPN, ATVI, AVLR, BABA, BLDR, CAR, CONE)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 15th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

