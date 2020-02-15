Analyzing Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) & Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and Solaredge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $6.16 million 8.13 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Solaredge Technologies $937.24 million 5.77 $128.83 million $2.69 41.34

Solaredge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Envision Solar International and Solaredge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solaredge Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67

Envision Solar International presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.60%. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus price target of $93.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.07%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and Solaredge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -61.28% -173.39% -56.18% Solaredge Technologies 8.39% 15.89% 9.08%

Risk & Volatility

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats Envision Solar International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

