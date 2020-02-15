Analyzing Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) and Pinnacle West Capital (OTCMKTS:PNW)

Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Premier alerts:

This table compares Premier and Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $2.70 million 0.32 -$10.52 million N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital $3.69 billion 3.06 $511.05 million $4.54 22.12

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital 14.07% 9.19% 2.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Premier and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle West Capital 2 6 3 0 2.09

Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Premier.

Risk and Volatility

Premier has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Premier on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,015 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.