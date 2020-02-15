AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $414.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.18. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after buying an additional 854,029 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $16,250,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 939,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 585,747 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 612,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

