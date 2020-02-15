ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,840,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 27,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 12,004,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,842,330. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,964 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,173,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

