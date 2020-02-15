Anoncoin Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $91,275.00 and $443.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.