Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE ANTM opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.50. Anthem has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

