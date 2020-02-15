Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Apergy worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Apergy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apergy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Apergy by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APY opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

