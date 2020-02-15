APIS Market Capitalization Achieves $14,500.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. APIS has a total market cap of $14,500.00 and approximately $190,111.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APIS

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,027,927 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

