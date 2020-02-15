apM Coin Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $357.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 257.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00477911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.06159825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00068245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

