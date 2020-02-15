Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $7,021,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after buying an additional 222,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

